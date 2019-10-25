The time that kids spent straining their eyes in front of the computer or phone is getting increasingly long.

While we also are great fans of digital learning, to nurture a fully formed person, kids need to run amock, get their hands onto real-life crafts, dive into imagination, or simply release some energy.

Check out the best things to do for the young ones when the school is out!

You can find more information about each organization by scanning their QR codes.

ISD Tennis

Grab your tennis racket and get ready to play!

The program is suitable for players of any level, whether your child is a beginner, an intermediate or an advanced player, it will improve their game and make it more enjoyable.

The program focuses on skill refinement as well as practice and match play to develop consistent, well-rounded tennis players. ISD Tennis also offers a free trial lesson!

When?

Monday-Friday, 3-8pm

Saturday- Sunday, 8am-8pm

Where?

Hongqiao, Minhang, Xuhui, Huangpu, Pudong

iShine

Getting into fashion is never too early! Let the imagination run free while the young ones design and make unique pieces of fashion.

The activity engages children’s creativity while also teaching them practical skills.

Designers will be creating outfits for different themes: Lolita, Bohemia, Little Black Dress, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Dressing up has never been this fun!

When?

Thursday-Sunday afternoons

Where?

Room 8B58, Shanghaimart, 2299 Yan An West Road, Changning, Shanghai

Future Keys

Get coding! Future Keys is a S.T.E.A.M/ Coding education academy that uses a game-based approach rather than traditional learning.

Kids love technology, games, and having fun with friends. Kids learn to code through the engaging game-based curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, math, and problem-solving. The best way to gain 21st Century skills while having fun.

When?

Monday-Friday 3-7pm

Saturday-Sunday 9-7pm

Where?

402, Ruidu Mansion, 280 Lane1, Hongjing Road, Minhang District, Shanghai

Grand Himalaya Center B1, 869 Sakura Road, Pudong District, Shanghai

ICONX

Skateboarding might be unfairly underrated when it comes to kids’ activities, but it is only the best way to improve balance, motor skills, and learn about safety.

ICONX is China’s premier source for authentic, quality skateboarding education, goods & accessories in Shanghai. In the spring of 2014, they even built Shanghai’s first indoor skate park!

Since then, it’s a well-known company among schools, parents, and skaters.

When?

On-demand

Where?

ICONX Xuhui Sunnywalk Skateboarding Class

B2, 230 Ruiping Road, Poly SunnyWalk Mall, Xuhui, Shanghai

(Line 7/12 Middle Longhua Road）

ICONX Jingan Indoor Skatepark

B201, 151 Kangding Road, Jingan Sports & Fitness Center, Jingan, Shanghai

ICONX Huamu Indoor Skatepark

Unit B, 49 Jingyan Road, Pudong, Shanghai

(Line 2 Shanghai Science and Technology Museum）

ICONX Crystal Plaza Skateboarding Experience

L275s, Crystal Plaza, 308 Yao Ti Road, Pudong Shanghai

SportED

What is a fun way to get moving? Tennis! SportED is running high-quality tennis programs at their Academies in and around Shanghai to over 400 players. They also run after school programs, train the school tennis teams and host over 30 tournaments a year with more than 300 players aged 8-18 powered by STA and UTR.

They are now launching new Satellite Courts around Shanghai with even more access to tennis lessons, both group and privates for players aged 3+, including adults.

For a free trial lesson simply contact the sportED Customer Service team, select your court, coach and time!

When?

On-demand

Where?

ACADEMY | BISS Puxi, 111 Jinguang Road

ACADEMY | Regal Tennis Center, 516 Hengshan Road

SATELLITE | Xijiao Sports Center, 1249 Hongqiao Road

SATELLITE | Greentown Villas, 99 Jinhe Road

SATELLITE | Haodu 1&2, 1881 Huqingping Road

Sports World

Swimming is a perfect way to gain more awareness of your body and improve motor skills. Also- a beach holiday!

SPORTSWORLD has a swimming program for children aged 18 months to 14 years and offers their first 1-on-1 class only for RMB50 (usual price RMB300).

At the end of 30 minutes, you will also receive a Level Assessment Certificate to know your child‘s swimming level. Just keep swimming!

When?

On-demand on weekends

Where?

Kerry Sports , 4-5F, NO.1388, Huamu Rd

Puxi Central Residences, NO 116, Lane1038, Huashan Rd

Star Coaching

From the Team that brought 2 time World Cup winner, Ronaldo, to Shanghai in 2018, Star Coaching’s FIFA-licensed coaches now open their unique soccer program to children aged 3-13 years old.

A fun and safe environment are guaranteed, as your children get the opportunity to experience a specialized curriculum that develops each child’s technical, social and physical motor skills.

When?

Saturdays 2-3pm or 3-4pm

Where?

820 Lan Gao Rd, near Jiaotong Rd, Putuo District