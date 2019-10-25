Hong Kong Waters is a photo, video, and sound project by the Berlin-based artist Andreas Müller-Pohle. Over a period of two years, he photographed the Asian megacity as seen from the perspective of the water — half below, half above the water’s surface — thus creating a new, hitherto unseen image of Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong is known for its hyper-dense high-rise architecture, no less characteristic of the city are its various water landscapes, including 700 kilometers of coastline, 260 islands, and countless rivers, canals, reservoirs, and waterfalls. Hong Kong Waters brings together these two dimensions of the city: its vertical urbanity and its horizontal alignment with the water.

Hong Kong Waters is the second part of a water trilogy, which Müller-Pohle began in 2005 with his Danube River Project and which will find its completion with his next, still to be determined project on an island — following the metaphor of a river as a line, a city as a square, and an island as a circle. Hong Kong Waters has been exhibited in numerous locations and was published by Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg, and Asia One Books, Hong Kong. More information is available on muellerpohle.net and riverproject.net.

