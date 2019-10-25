A Chinese woman has attracted some attention online recently with pictures of her incredible physique drawing her comparisons to the real-life Chun Li of Street Fighter fame.

Yuan Herong has more than 64,000 followers on Instagram and 110,000 on Weibo where she posts photos and videos showing off her totally ripped bod.

While her followers naturally presumed that the 30-year-old was some sort of fitness trainer, she has corrected this misperception, explaining that she is in fact a doctor and part-time model.

Though those occupations may seem like enough to keep one busy. Yuan evidently also finds time to work quite a bit and also participate in bodybuilding competitions.

Potential suitors were disappointed earlier this month when Yuan posted photos and videos of herself trying on her wedding dress.

Though, they were presumably able to look past their disappointment later in the month when Yuan posted some artistic nude shots.