Halloween brings out the creepiest corners of our creative mind, as well as a splash of sophisticated elegance.

Get in the holiday spirit, grab your witch hats or dress up in fancy costumes for a party of all things spooky at The Ritz Bar & Lounge.

Get spooked in style

Extending beyond traditional haunted houses, you will be entering a classic yet stylish charming venue with all the Halloween scary elements.

Celebrate the scariest night of the year with specially crafted cocktails “Suicide Team” and “The Day of the Death” by created by the Bar Manager, Tural Hasanov.

Enhancing the mood of spookiness, Asia’s leading female DJ Naomi will be performing live in full swing, making the ambiance for a hauntingly great evening.

Meet Tural Hasanov, Beverage and Bar Manager

Born in a small town in Azerbaijan, Hasanov’s passion for cocktails was ignited by a drink at the oldest hotel bar in Baku.

He gained professional knowledge at an early age by attaining Mixologist Diploma at The International Bartender’s School.

Hasanov further honed his skills and established a strong foundation for hand-crafted cocktails in Baku, an exclusive bar in Bahrain, and then led the bar teams at two luxury hotel bars – At.mosphere in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, and Gangehi and Hanimadhoo Islands in the Maldives.

With 10 years of industry experience and his endless creativity, Tural provides first-class drinks, warmth, and hospitality to every guest.

Put your classiest spooky outfit on and get into the mysterious world of cocktails! It’s Halloween after all.

When?

October 31- November 1, 9pm till late

What?

Halloween Party at The Ritz Bar & Lounge

From RMB98 per cocktail

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road