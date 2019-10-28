Taylor Swift has signed on to become the latest foreign star to shill for Alibaba’s annual shopping spree.

Swift will headline this year’s 11.11 Countdown Gala, a variety live show on the night of November 10 which builds hype for the midnight launch of Alibaba’s signature Singles Day shopping event, 24 hours of non-stop buying of things.

Last year, Alibaba saw $30.8 billion in sales on November 11. The gala beforehand featured appearances from Jay Chou, Allen Iverson, and Mariah Carey.

As well as a girl group singing a song called “I Want to Buy, Buy!”

And video of Jack Ma tying up hairy crabs.

Try and top that, Tay Tay