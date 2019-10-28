Demonstrating how you must always be mindful of others’ stupidity, a car in the Shandong city of Dezhou got its hood smashed recently by a falling height barrier.

The barrier was knocked off its perch thanks to an unlicensed truck that was carrying an excavator. The top of the excavator collided with the barrier, sending it tumbling down to the street just as a white car was making its way through the intersection.

The driver of the car was injured in the incident.

Getting trucks and trucking companies to follow the law remains an eternal struggle in China. Recently, a truck driver in Heilongjiang province was forced to deflate his tires after getting the airplane that he was hauling stuck underneath a bridge.

While, in the Jiangxi city of Wuxi, an elevated highway collapsed earlier this month, killing three people, in a tragedy that is believed to have been caused by an overloaded truck carrying massive steel coils.