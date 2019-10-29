China’s netizens are now calling for changes to be made in their country’s laws after a murderer was sentenced to just three years in a rehabilitation facility as punishment for his crime.

The murderer in this case is a 13-year-old boy, surnamed Cai, who brutally murdered a 10-year-old girl in the city of Dalian earlier this month. According to local reports, Cai lured the girl to his home where he sexually assaulted her and stabbed her to death before dumping her body in a ditch.

In China, the age of criminal responsibility is 14, meaning that the punishment given to Cai was the harshest possible.

That fact has prompted anger on Weibo where net users have argued for the age to be lowered. A proposal that will do just that is currently under consideration by the National People’s Congress.

This is just the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years, including one case where a 13-year-old boy hacked his mom to death in Jiangsu province and another where a 12-year-old boy in Hunan province similarly slew his mother.

In both cases, the boys were not held criminally responsible and soon returned back to school.