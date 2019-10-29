A new era will soon dawn in China with a ban on “uncivilized behavior” on metros across the entire country.

China’s Ministry of Transport approved the measure on Tuesday. It bars subway-riders nationwide from eating or drinking, playing music or videos on speakers, and lying down or stepping on seats inside metro cars. Exceptions to the eating/drinking prohibition will be made for young children and those with certain medical conditions.

The regulation will take effect on April 1, 2020. However, it’s not clear what the actual penalties will be for violators.

It’s also unclear if this will really change anything. More than 30 Chinese cities boast subway systems that already have their own rules, many banning these same sorts of behaviors.

And yet, uncivilized antics remain a common sight on metros in China. Whether it’s the kid being encouraged to pee on the floor or the woman biting fellow commuters.