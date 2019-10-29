Do you love both pizza and bubble tea and just wish that there was an easier, more efficient way of enjoying both at the same time?

Well, weirdo, you might want to head on over to Taiwan within the next month where Domino’s is offering up a special pearl milk tea pizza for a limited time only.

The dessert pizza comes topped with mochi balls and brown sugar tapioca pearls along with a generous slathering of honey. It will be available until November 24, costing NT$199 ($6.50) for a regular pizza.

Here’s what it looks like, irl:

Taiwan is, of course, the homeland of bubble tea. The popular drink item has recently inspired some unusual food creations including peal milk tea ice cream, pancakes, and hot pot.