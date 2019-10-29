CieCAS is a new professional Culinary training center in Shanghai offering fun team-building through cooking bringing your team together like a family!

CieCAS 新创烹饪艺术服务中心是位于上海的一家新成立的烹饪专业培训机构– 可为您提供趣味团建服务，让您的团队一起下厨，开心团建，打造满满凝聚力！

CieCAS offers this team-building event to companies for maximum 40 participants. The themed team building event “cooking and dining together” can be customized accordingly to specific needs and preference of each company. For instance, companies can choose the food originality according: French, Italian, Mexican, Spanish, Chinese, German or Swiss.

CieCAS针对企业客户提供的定制团建活动，最多可容纳40人共同参与。『一起下厨 共享美食』主题团建活动可根据各公司需求与喜好特别定制，法国、意大利、墨西哥、西班牙、中国、德国、瑞士菜式主题任您挑选。

The event starts with a refreshing welcome drink and the safety briefing for all participants. Then people are divided into groups. Every group was assigned a responsibility of such as appetizer, main dish, vegetable and staple food, or dessert.

活动将以一杯清爽提神的欢迎饮料正式开始。首先，CieCAS将为参与者进行简短的安全须知讲解，并进行分组，各小组分别负责开胃菜、主菜、蔬菜、主食以及甜品的制作。

In addition, all participants need to complete an entertaining professional cocktail or mocktail training on the making such as for example a Mojito or a Long Island Ice Tea.

此外，参与者还可参加一场趣味十足的鸡尾酒培训，学习亲自调制出一杯莫吉托或长岛冰茶。

Under the guidance of professional instructors and culinary training experts, who have been in charge of kitchens for many years, everyone will participate in making various dishes in their group.

在CieCAS专业讲师指导下，大家分工协作，“一起下厨房”，动手烹饪出各式美食。

For example, the menu for one of the team building events for a Swiss company consisted of the following:

以下为此前为某瑞士公司提供的团建活动菜单：

Appetizer platter, served with Parma ham, homemade smoked salmon, 1000 Island Lake Caviar, Appenzeller cheese and mixed greens.

开胃菜拼盘：帕尔玛火腿、自制烟熏三文鱼、千岛湖鱼子酱、阿彭策尔奶酪以及缤纷绿蔬。

The main courses consisted of thin sliced veal in creamy mushroom sauce and roasted sea bass with cherry tomato, and accompanied with steamed buttered broccoli and carrots, and roasted vegetable panache with herbs.

主菜：薄切小牛肉配奶油蘑菇酱、小番茄烤海鲈搭配清蒸黄油西兰花与胡萝卜、烤蔬拼盘配香草。

A refreshing dessert (panna cotta with homemade ice cream) completed the meal.

甜点亦是别具一格，清爽独特。最后一道意式奶冻配自制冰淇淋为整道晚宴画上了完美的句号。

Different wines and beverages were combined and served with each course.

此外，CieCAS还为每道餐点匹配了红酒和饮品。

Everyone participated in every link of the production of their group, and enjoyed the process of making food by themselves. The entertained scene was hot and fragrant. Each participant ended up admiring and enjoying his or her teammate’s work at the dinner table and drinking together, learning many different cooking techniques!

此次团建活动让各位参与者都享受到了烹饪的乐趣。现场除了飘香的美食，更有欢声笑语点亮活动气氛。最后，大家齐聚上桌，享受组员们烹饪的美味，并分享学习到的烹饪技巧。

This team building event is definitely something that can spark better team work and is something different than the usual KTV experience as it involves the constant engagement of each participant.

相比于普通的KTV聚会，CieCAS推出的团建活动互动性更强，能让组员快速碰撞出满满凝聚力，打造更佳团队工作效益。

If you like to experience a similar event for your company, contact CieCAS!

如果您也想为您的公司举办一场这样趣味十足的团建活动，就赶快联系CieCAS吧!