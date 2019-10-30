While singer Jay Chou may be one of the Chinese-speaking world’s biggest stars, one kid knew his priorities.

Video has gone viral on Chinese social media showing the boy squatting on the floor to do his homework while in attendance at Chou’s recent concert in the Shandong city of Jinan.

Chou is currently on his 20th Anniversary Carnival World Tour. Tickets for the tour sold out in just 12 seconds after going on sale online. Buying tickets from scalpers to see Chou in China costs easily thousands of yuan.

Thousands of netizens bemoaned the kid’s dedication to education at such an event, writing that they would have been happy to go to the concert so that he could stay home and do his homework, some even retroactively offered to do the homework for him in exchange for the coveted tickets.

It’s unclear why exactly the boy was at the concert but while he may be tremendously popular, Jay Chou still isn’t for everyone. Last year, a man was caught watching a TV show on his phone throughout an entire Chou concert in Changsha.

A year earlier, another kid was spotted catching some shut-eye.