Nurses at a hospital in Jiangsu province have been suspended after coming under suspicion for allegedly selling medical instruments used in the treatment of Mandopop superstar JJ Lin.

The Singaporean singer-songwriter is one of the most popular musicians in China and made headlines over the weekend after being checked into the First People’s Hospital of Zhenjiang for a fever while on his ongoing world tour.

Hosting such a big star evidently caused quite the sensation among the hospital’s staff members. Video soon leaked online of nurses apparently taking turns lying in Lin’s former hospital bed and taking selfies after he had been discharged.

Things then escalated to another level after a WeChat post went viral in which Lin’s IV drip bag and syringe were evidently being put up for auction to the highest bidder.

On Monday, the hospital issued a statement, declaring that 11 staff members had been suspended for their involvement in the incident but insisting that Lin’s medical waste wasn’t really being auctioned off.

Instead, the hospital explained that some staff members had snapped photos of the IV bag which someone else then used to make the fake post, stressing that no equipment had been discovered stolen.