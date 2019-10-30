Chinese netizens are calling for one elderly man to be severely punished for slapping a traffic cop in the street after being caught jaywalking.

The man crossed an intersection in the Shandong city of Binzhou on Tuesday on a red light, reportedly causing a number of vehicles to stop or swerve to avoid hitting him.

Afterward, the man is seen in a video shouting at a traffic officer, asking him, “What are you going to do about it?” before slapping in the face and walking away.

The man has since been summoned to the police station and the incident is under investigation. However, Weibo users have the sinking suspicion that he will manage to escape punishment due to his age.

“If you are under 14 or over 70, you can get away with anything,” complained one netizen referring to a recent case in which a 13-year-old boy who brutally murdered a 10-year-old girl will receive no prison time.