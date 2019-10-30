A farmer bravely sliced off his own finger recently after being bitten by a venomous snake, only to discover later that he might have overreacted just a bit.

The 60-year-old man, surnamed Zhang, believed that he was saving his own life by hurriedly chopping off his right index finger soon after being bitten while chopping firewood near his village in rural Zhejiang province.

Locals know the snake that bit him as a “five-step snake” in reference to the distance it’s believed a victim can walk before falling over dead after being bitten.

However, a doctor from a hospital in Hangzhou told reporters that, in fact, the snake, a type of pit viper, is not deadly as local folklore would lead you to believe, explaining that as long as you get medical attention within six hours of the bite, you’ll likely be fine.

Though chopping off the finger does seem to have worked as well. When he arrived at the hospital, Zhang did not appear to be exhibiting any symptoms.

Doctors gave him a shot and cleaned him up anyway. However, they were unable to reattach the finger because in his panic Zhang had not remembered to pick the digit back up.