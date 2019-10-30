After serving as a groomsman at seven of his friends’ weddings, one man broke down into tears when his own special day finally came around.

Video has gone viral on Chinese social media of the groom’s heartfelt, blubbering speech made as his bride smiles and tries to wipe his tears away.

“I can’t hold it in,” he sputters. “It’s been so hard for me to get married.”

“I’ve been a groomsman seven times, whenever they got married, I would play tricks on them. Now, that I’m getting married, they’re doing the same to me. I’m fine with it…. I’m finally married!”

The groom, a 30-year-old real estate agent in the Anhui city of Fuyang, goes on to praise his bride and her family, declaring that he must have done something truly great for the gods to have bestowed upon him such a perfect wife.