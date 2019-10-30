Superstar Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi caused a sensation this week after revealing that she is pregnant — something that would have been rather difficult to discern had she not told us.

On Weibo, Zhang posted a photo of herself in a black dress showing off her tiny baby bump, adding that she is actually now seven months pregnant and weighs a mere 58 kg (127 lbs), though she noted that she is “still growing.”

Rumors had been circulating that the 40-year-old star was pregnant again. Zhang had been staying out of the public eye of late before making an appearance this week as president of the jury at the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival.

This will be Zhang’s second child with her husband, 48-year-old rocker Wang Feng. The two got married back in 2015. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Zhang’s parents strongly disapproved of the marriage and refused to even say Wang’s name for a time.

Wang also has two children with his second wife, whom he divorced in 2013 when one of their daughters was only 8 months old. That wife went on to accuse Wang of having numerous affairs.