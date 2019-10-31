Looking for a place to impress someone? There is a chance you have hovered above the listing for Roof 325 then.

The modern American fare restaurant is nestled on the roof of the Shanghai History Museum generously showing off panoramic treasures to the diners.

After feasting on the view and on the food, we turned to the brains behind the restaurant’s menu, Matthew Ona, and invited him for an express interview.

An all-time favorite dish to make?

My favorite dishes to make are almost always sharing platters. There are a couple that we do at Roof 325. Putting together many flavors and ideas on one large surface is very exciting.

Current favorite ingredient?

Right now we are getting juicy heirloom tomatoes, yuzu, and fresh mint from our rooftop garden.

Best Chinese cuisine?

Shanghainese of course! After being in the city for 10 years you do really fall in love with the classics. We have an ayi at the restaurant who makes phenomenal Lion’s Head meatballs among other things.

Best dish+drink pairing at Roof 325?

Our tableside made seafood stew with lobster, king crab, prawns in a vine rippened tomato broth pairs exceptionally well with Pinot Noir from Australia.

A dish with the nicest presentation?

Pan-seared large steaks for sharing. I would say all the dishes we do tableside finishing with flair are impressive.

The spot that always catches your eye in the panorama from Roof 325 terrace?

Obviously the clock tower in the Shanghai History Museum, it’s right on our terrace.

Ideal date night menu at Roof 325?

The best date night menu would be the tasting of chilled seafood sensations, followed by our aged t-bone and hazelnut soufflé for dessert.

Favorite moment in the day at Roof 325?

When I walk through the kitchen door and get to see the team. It’s more like a family now, these are the people that have been with me for five, eight years or more!

Enjoy the views at Roof 325 before the harsh winter winds start creeping in.

Images: M2 Studios