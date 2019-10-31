With the goal of increasing efficiency, Beijing has plans of combining three of its favorite things: facial recognition tech, social credit scoring, and public transportation.

Cameras are to be installed inside the metro stations of China’s capital city that will scan commuters’ faces as they enter and (somehow) sort them into different lines based on an internal credit system, according to Chinese state media.

Those with high credit scores will benefit from expedited security channels while those receiving “abnormal feedback” will be subject to additional checks.

It’s unclear when this ambitious new system will be rolled out. Each day, Beijing’s congested metro network handles around 12 million trips.

The concept promises to be China’s latest experimentation with facial recognition technology, which is already used to dispense toilet paper, stop kids from napping in class, and ban uncivilized tourists.