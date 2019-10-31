A noodle shop owner in the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing was rather taken aback recently to see the profits that her store had scored on its second day in business.

Upon further inspection, however, she came to realize that the vast majority of the proceeds came from a single payment of 1,001,264 yuan ($141,000).

Considering that the maximum cost of a single dish at the shop is about 19 yuan ($2.70), she and her husband quickly intuited that the 1 million yuan payment must have been made in mistake.

The owner told reporters that the payment had come from a customer who had paid for a meal for himself and three friends along with a membership at the restaurant. The bill for the meal was 85 yuan ($12) and the membership cost another 100 yuan ($14).

She said that she had refunded the money and called the customer who apparently hadn’t noticed anything amiss.

Despite evidence of the payment, Chinese netizens on Weibo are more than a little skeptical of this story, asking what bank or payment platform would allow for some astronomical sum to be transferred without any sort of confirmation.

Net users have wondered if the whole thing was conducted by the owner to drum up publicity for her “1 million yuan noodle shop.”