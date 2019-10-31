A woman in Canada recently had quite an eventful trip to the grocery store which was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

The video from a fellow shopper shows the woman berating Asian staff at the cash register of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Greater Vancouver, calling the workers “rude as fuck” for speaking Chinese instead of English and shouting at them to “speak English in Canada!”

The video ends with one staff member saying that he’s calling police and the woman storming off with her son sheepishly following behind.

“I just want to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully, show her there are consequences to this type of behaviour,” said the shopper who uploaded the footage to Facebook. “It’s sad to see this sort of racism still in 2019 and in Greater Vancouver, BC, and Canada.”

While it’s certainly sad, it’s also not too uncommon. These sorts of racist tirades flare up from time to time in Canada with Asians being told to “Go back to China!” time and again.