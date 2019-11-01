A Taiwanese singer has taken down his Halloween photos after evidently realizing too late that his costume might draw attention for the wrong reaons.

Jam Hsiao showed up to a recent Halloween party dressed up as Will Smith. Along with blackface and a flat top, his costume also included an orange and black shirt along with a toy pistol and rifle. It’s not really clear what version of Smith he was going for.

Hsiao’s friend Jay Chou was also at the party with his wife, Hannah Quinlivan. All three stars posted photos of Hsiao on their social media accounts, evidently seeing nothing the matter with his costume.

On Instagram, Hsiao even tagged Will Smith himself as well as the NBA, writing: “I feel like I’ve gotten better at basketball. Let’s save that for later!”

After a couple of hours, the photos were deleted. However, the screenshots still live on.