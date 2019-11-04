A truly filling and fulfilling Thanksgiving feast will have our plates heavy with turkey, roasted or mashed potatoes, beans, pumpkin pie, and many other goods.

But who should be responsible for preparing all of it? Any amateur cook knows how exhausting cooking can be, especially when you want to have all your friends over.

Keep a calm mind- let others take care of your turkey

If we really want to feel thankful instead of feeling furious and irritable, it would be best to minimize kitchen exposure.

Kate & Kimi is there to bring you a homey feast without the stress of shopping and preparation. They teamed up with Deli Boys who will be cooking up a storm, just pick your set!

Call 13564297156 to reserve your spot!

Turkey delivery options

There are three dinner options available depending on the size of your group:

8-10 people (7kg whole turkey)

4-6 people (half turkey)

2-3 people (quarter turkey)

Roasted organic ham

All the options will come with a selection of sides:

Canadian Maple Glazed Carrots

Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans with Shallots & Roasted Mixed Mushrooms

Buttery Cream Corn

Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

A Classic Stuffing

Herb-Infused Gravy

Zingy Cranberry Orange Sauce

Finally, meet the star of the show- the turkey! A brined and expertly cooked imported includes the secret brine recipe of mixed herbs and spices that ensures a perfectly seasoned and tender meat.

If a turkey is not your cup of tea, Kate & Kimi will stock a limited number of organic bone-in, cured, brown sugar & honey rubbed hams to have instead of it.

Leave room for thanks and for dessert

When all the carbs are taken care of, it is time for dessert!

Since there is no way to have a Thanksgiving dinner without pumpkin pie, dig into a short-crust pastry pie with silky spiced pumpkin filling.

Ready to feast? Scan a QR code below to see the full menu and pick your meal.

↓↓↓



What?

Thanksgiving feast delivered to your door from Kate & Kimi

When?

You can choose your meal to be delivered to your door Nov 28-Dec 1, or schedule a pick-up time at Deli Boys (No 20 Lane 710 DingXi Lu – Ground Floor)