While model Mandy Lieu isn’t going to become the wife of Macau casino tycoon Alvin Chau, she has received a nice consolation price.

Lieu, 34, has been Chau’s mistress for the past five years. However, after seeing that Chau, 45, has no intention of divorcing his wife, 38-year-old Heidi Chan, Lieu has decided to end the relationship, receiving a generous “break-up fee” of HK$300 million ($38 million), according to report last week from Apple Daily.

A Malaysian-American model, Lieu began dating Chau in 2014. The two made no secret about the relationship, going out together hand-in-hand. Lieu has given birth to three of Chau’s children, raising them in London.

Meanwhile, Chau also has two children with his wife (as well as another son from a previous marriage) who has publicly told other women to stay away from her husband. Chan also reportedly wanted a divorce. Chau, however, refused, wanting to keep his family intact at the expense of his mistress, his other family, and his wallet.

Though most of us wouldn’t ask for money after dumping someone, that’s not the way things work in the world of wealthy tycoons in Greater China where magnates are rumored to pay off their former girlfriends or mistresses with extravagant sums.