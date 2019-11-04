It’s that time of year once again when black-headed seagulls migrate all the way down from Siberia to the Yunnan capital of Kunming where they are promptly snatched by tourists for photos.

Recently, a group of tourists at Kunming’s Dianchi Lake were spotted grabbing one unlucky gull and holdings its wings open while feeding it and taking pictures.

Eventually, the bird is able to escape as several other visitors rush over to scold the tourists. According to those at the scene, the tourists apologized, claiming that they did not know they were not supposed to grab the gulls, before hastily leaving the area.

As alluded to above, this kind of thing happens each year with regularity. In one case a tourist slammed a seagull to the ground, breaking its wing, after being told by a security guard to release the bird.

In another case, a gull’s wing was broken as a man tried to catch it — but not for a picture, for food, explaining that he wanted to see how it would taste.