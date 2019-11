After spotting a cockroach by his door, a man in the Fujian city of Quanzhou decided to dispatch the pest with a lighter and some insecticide.

That combustible combination resulted in an explosive fireball that burst forth and spread to nearby vehicles parked along the street. In the end, the fire burned three of the cars and resulted in a whopping 311,400 yuan ($44,000) in damages.

Presumably, however, the cockroach survived just fine.