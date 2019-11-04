Ahead of the Second China International Import Expo kicking off in Shanghai on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in town for an inspection tour.

Stops on Xi’s tour included a section of the Yangshupu Waterworks in Yangpu district and a civic center in Gubei. According to Chinese state media, on the tour, Xi stressed “in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, upholding the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully implementing the new development philosophy, accelerating the reform and opening-up, and speeding up the development of a modernized economy.”

He also held a toddler that called him grandpa.