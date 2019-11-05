In the Liaoning city of Dalian, one man has discovered the most optimal way of handing out flyers.

He has become a fixture downtown, lying down on the sidewalk in a bear costume and holding leaflets upwards for passersby to grab. Doing it all with noticeable style and flair.

With this method, he says he distributes 2,000 to 3,000 flyers a day.

Still, he told reporters that the technique is not as easy and relaxing as it may look, complaining that the ground is quite cold and his arm gets rather tired from holding it up for so long each day. But, we all must suffer our art.