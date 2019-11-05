A pig recently showed a bunch of lions who the real king of the jungle is.

The small porker managed to squeeze its way into a pen filled with lion cubs recently at a wildlife park in the Jiangsu city of Nantong. A visitor then caught the confrontation of species on camera.

Initially, the little piggy is looking scared, being surrounded and backed into a corner by the cats. However, it quickly turns the tables on the predators, taking off with great speed and running over the cubs, one of which even tries to scale the walls to escape before being grabbed by a zookeeper.