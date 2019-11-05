A police officer in the Hubei capital of Wuhan recently cracked the case of the missing finger, helping to reunite the lost digit with its owner.

The severed finger belonged to a worker, surnamed Xu, who had a workplace accident at a construction site in the nearby city of Ezhou on Friday. Xu was told by local doctors that he had about five hours to reattach the digit.

Xu then decided to use some of that time to take a taxi to a better hospital in Wuhan’s Wuchang district for surgery. The trip was only about 60 kilometers long, but, near the end of the journey, the cab became caught in a traffic jam and Xu decided it would be quicker to just jump out and run the rest of the way.

However, he left something very important behind — the finger.

When Xu arrived at the hospital, he realized his mistake but by leaving without a receipt he had no way of contacting the driver.

He then called the police and an officer was assigned to the case. Quickly, the cop reviewed surveillance footage, identified the cab’s license plate number, and sent out a broadcast alert for the vehicle.

It took only 30 minutes for the correct taxi to be tracked down. Fortunately, the driver was already on his way back after finding the severed finger wrapped up in tissue paper in the back of his cab.

In the end, the finger was delivered to the hospital and reattached to Xu’s hand in time.