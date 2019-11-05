While it’s always been tough to be a pig in China that’s especially true for some unlucky porkers that have been turned into crash test dummies.

PETA has recently posted a blogpost blasting Chinese researchers for using live pigs in their car crash tests, strapping the animals into seats and smashing them into walls at high speeds.

Specifically, the animal rights organization brings up three instances of car safety related cruelty carried out by China’s Research Institute for Traffic Medicine and Daping Hospital in Chongqing.

Experimenters starved pigs for 24 hours, deprived them of water for six hours, strapped them into a car seat with seat belts and ropes, slammed them into a wall—which caused them to sustain severe fractures, contusions, and lacerations; caused bleeding of their internal organs; and resulted in immediate death for half the animals used—and then dissected them.

Experimenters tied live pigs to a metal sled for eight hours without providing them with water or food, screwed a metal block into their pelvis, inserted electrodes into their abdomen, slammed them into a wall—which caused multiple fractures and severe injuries to the animals’ spine, pelvis, and internal organs—and killed and dissected them.

Experimenters forced dogs onto an L-shaped rigid seat in a human sitting position using cloth restraints. They then affixed a disc to their heads with a steel wire rope, sewed sensors into their heads, held their heads up by their ears, dropped a hammer to hit the disc (causing the dogs’ heads to violently thrust backwards and resulting in whiplash, limping, and difficulty in moving hind limbs), and killed and dissected them.

PETA notes that the results of these tests can hardly be relied upon since pigs are anatomically different from humans. Car companies and researchers in places like the United States have long abandoned this kind of live animal testing in favor of advanced computer modeling and sophisticated human manikins and even cadavers.