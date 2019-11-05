A young wild boar was recently spotted regretting its life decisions after finding itself standing on one of China’s glass walkways.

In video from a scenic spot outside of the Zhejiang city of Hangzhou, the poor animal is seen lying, frozen in fear, on the transparent walkway, scrunched up as close as possible to the cliff wall, presumably trying to stop itself from looking at the ground, some 230 meters below.

Eventually, officers from the local forestry bureau arrived to rescue the boar and take it away from this terrifying invention of man.

While designed to attract and scare humans, China’s glass bridges have also freaked out animals including another wild boar outside of the Guangdong city of Qingyuan last year.

Presumably this most recent boar had been reading the news and knew that China has recently closed dozens of its transparent walkways for being “unsafe.”