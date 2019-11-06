After Xi Jinping had his fun over the weekend, inspecting civic centers and hugging toddlers in Shanghai, his wife went on her own excursion on Tuesday, visiting a local middle school with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Students at the Shanghai Foreign Language School reportedly greeted the pair by waving national flags and presenting them with flowers before they took questions during a French class.

A glamorous former folk singer, Peng Liyuan has served as a new type of first lady for China with these sorts of soft power appearances. Previously in Paris, she and Brigitte went to the Opera Garnier together.

In a poll earlier this year, she was ranked as the 7th most admired woman in the world, one spot ahead of Hillary Clinton.