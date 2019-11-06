The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has suspended a foreign employee over some extremely racist comments he left on LinkedIn that found their way onto Chinese social media.

On his LinkedIn page, Mark A. Kolars described himself as a senior technical consultant with 26 years of experience in China’s film and TV industry where he has gained “thorough” knowledge of the production/post-production landscape, government liaison, and European business associates.

He also says he has a Chinese green card and is classified as a Category A foreign expert.

However, that rating is likely to go down a grade or two after Kolars recently left some comments on LinkedIn while arguing with netizens. The comments center around his personal race theories and apparent disdain for most Chinese.

Here they are transcribed:

“Oh no, quite the opposite, the bench mark for men from Chinese women is much higher and prefer real men like us, we treat them better, pleasure them better, smoke and drink less, in general take more care about our physical attributes, have in general high education and do not oppress them. We in the contrary had a sexual revolution and our women are… (obscured) in broad day light, a woman was beaten in the face. That is China my friend, try that in Germany. I fucking knock your head off. Chinese men talks a lot, but in general only strong in a mob formation, alone shit his pants. Should I go on? Who is disgusting like a virus, shitting toilet walls, destroying relics wherever they visit. Fuerdai at least have the money to attend etiquette classes but the rest aweful (sic).”

“Not racism, just don’t like dirty yellow guys talking trash all day long, who cares about your leaders we are here to make money and you need us. Without us to begin with you would still wear rice heads.”

“How many Nobel prices (sic) from China, wait let me see, 8 since 1957… hmmm…”

“I work for the Chinese Academy of Science, must have missed them 😉 or maybe they went abroad, probably…”

“You are referring to my son as being a ‘mongrel,’ yes he is a mix, very smart and good looking. And no he is not a ‘breed of unknown races’ he is a mix of European Caucasian and Asien (sic) Chinese blood. Europe and bench mark which China will never reach. Not smart enough. Inbreeding for too long. Nature strives for genetic variances.”

“They can improve by diversifying their existing gene pool by blending with other races and naturally enhancing their offsprings.”

Screenshots of the comments made their way to Weibo and started going viral by Tuesday afternoon. At 5:30 pm, CAS announced that it had suspended Kolars indefinitely from his post and would say more once an investigation is complete.

The research institute added that it expects all its foreign employees to abide by Chinese laws and respect Chinese culture.

After first giving advice on how to respond to Chinese internet trolls, Kolars issued an apology on Tuesday night on his LinkedIn page, writing:

Facing life pressure and setbacks I posted several messages on LinkedIn which were inappropriate and racist in nature and hurt the feelings of my Chinese friends and colleagues and caused a very bad impact in the society. I am very sorry. I am very sorry to my family and friends, and I am willing to take all responsiblities for everything that happened.

His account has since been deleted.