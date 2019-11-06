After being stopped from bringing an already open bottle of baijiu onto a high-speed train, a man did the only sensible thing, sitting down and starting chugging.

Video from a train station in the Henan city of Xinyang shows the guy seated at a table beside a security check guzzling a bottle of baijiu that was reportedly half-full when he began. In between swigs, he munches on a cucumber.

Baijiu is China’s infamously strong liquor of choice and people are reluctant to see it go to waste.

Back in 2016, another man was stopped from carrying a bottle of baijiu inside a railway station in Anhui province. He also chugged the remainder of the bottle down, becoming so drunk that he wasn’t allowed on his train and then confessed to carrying heroin in his underwear.