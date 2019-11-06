Already tired of going to Shanghai Disneyland? Well, have we got some awesome news for you!

Another theme park option is now in the works in Shanghai’s suburban district of Jinshan where the world’s biggest Legoland is scheduled to be completed in 2023, according to a joint announcement from the district government and The Lego Group.

“In the future, we will have Disneyland in the east of Shanghai and the Legoland in the west,” triumphantly declared Jinshan head Hu Weiguo.

Shanghai is already home to the world’s largest Lego retail store in the world, located right outside of the gates of Disneyland. There’s also a mini-indoor Legoland inside the Parkside Plaza shopping mall.