While thousands of foreign firms may be trying to make an impression at the China International Import Expo currently ongoing in Shanghai, the clear star of the show thus far is a golden, diamond-laden shitter.

The $1.3 million loo being showcased at the expo boasts a toilet seat with a whopping 40,815 diamonds. Turns out, this is the Guinness World Record for most diamonds in a single toilet.

It was created by the Aaron Shum jewelry group of Hong Kong. Shum himself was on hand to receive the prize. He told reporters that the commode is for art rather than function, but added that billionaires could use it if they so desired.

“The diamond toilet is your best friend,” he declared. We wonder how long it took him to come up with that line.

The toilet is only slightly more impressive than other curiosities on display at the expo, including a garbage-sorting robot and the world’s largest hotpot.

