Racists are making themselves heard in the Greater Vancouver area with more videos surfacing recently of people going off on xenophobic rants after being faced with a person of Asian descent.

One video filmed outside of a condo in Richmond shows a man washing his vehicle in a parking space with a visible “no car washing” sign. In the ensuing confrontation with the person filming, the man declares: “I hate fucking Chinese. This is a fucking invasion. Go back to your country.”

In another video shared with CTV News, a woman on a bus is shown saying to another commuter, “I’m a Canadian citizen and I’m sick of you rich people coming here and acting better than us because your rich parents paid for you to speak English and you suck at it.”

“I’m Canadian and you’re not,” she continues.

This follows a viral video last week featuring a woman at a Vancouver shopping mall calling workers “rude as fuck” for speaking Chinese, shouting at them to “speak English in Canada!”