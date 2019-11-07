While women may “hold up half the sky,” as Mao once said, they apparently still need a bit of help when it comes to parking a car.

A parking lot in the Jiangsu city of Taizhou has unveiled a “women-only” section of its garage. The area is painted pink to denote its special status. The spaces within are 50 percent wider than normal ones.

The parking lot is far from the first in China to come up with this condescending idea. One even did so in honor of International Women’s Day.

As in the past, the gesture has sparked charges of sexism and discrimination from Chinese netizens who joked that perhaps women should also get their own lane on roads as well.

[Images via ImagineChina]