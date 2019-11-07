Netizens are expressing their pity once again for students at China’s most notorious cram school following video emerging from the school’s cafeteria.

In the video, students at the Hengshui High School in Hebei province are seen reading from booklets while waiting in line for food, ensuring that not one second of their day goes to waste.

Hengshui students are said to get up at 5:30 am each morning to begin studying. They spend at least 12 hours a day in class, taking only 15-minute “breaks” for meals. In order to avoid falling asleep from exhaustion, when reading, they stand up and recite the material out loud.

All this effort is made to ensure that students do well on China’s all-important gaokao, allowing them to enroll in the country’s most prestigious universities.

While at school, students are subject to strict military-style discipline that is reported to include a ban on close contact with classmates of the opposite sex. Each year, 100 days before the start of the gaokao, they take part in a banner-filled rally out on the athletic field, where they shout out their determination to do well on the upcoming exam.

Many have criticized Hengshui’s methods for placing far too much pressure and stress on teens, a burden that will inevitably cause them to snap. After one student died in 2016 from jumping from the top of the school, administrators responded by installing floor-to-ceiling iron bars on each story of the building. The enclosed hallways were likened online to those of a prison.

Still, you evidently can’t argue with results. Hengshui has managed to expand its brand to different cities across China. Last year, one of those school installed a couple of tanks outside its gate to “motivate” students.