In the wake of the brutal murder of a 9-year-old boy in the Hunan capital of Changsha, Chinese net users are worried that the kid’s killer will not pay for his crime.

The fourth-grader, Luo Qi, was leaving his apartment building for school on Tuesday when he was pursued and then attacked by an apparent stranger. According to local reports, the boy managed to make it about 10 meters before falling down. His attacker then got on top of him and began to beat him.

A relative who had viewed surveillance footage told reporters that the beating went on for several minutes. A video clip shared online from the scene shows the attacker on top of the boy, waving around what appears to be a screwdriver as a crowd of people looks on from afar.

Another video shows the attacker pinned to the ground and surrounded by residents. A further clip shows the child’s mother crying over her son’s body.

Reportedly, it was around 30 minutes from the start of the attack until ambulances arrived. By that time, the boy was dead. His cause of death was strangulation while also having sustained severe injuries to his hand. When police read their report to his mother, she fainted.

On Thursday, local police announced that the culprit had been captured. He is a 30-year-old man surnamed Feng, described as being 1.8 meters tall (5 feet, 9 inches) and weighing 100 kg (220 lbs). Residents have told reporters that the man suffers from mental illness.

This last point has caused widespread concern online that Feng will manage to escape “proper” punishment for his crime, being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison or death.