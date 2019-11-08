While lowly workers are typically the ones in China that are made to supplicate themselves before their bosses, a president of cosmetics sales company in the Shandong capital of Jinan flipped the script recently.

Video has been shared online showing the president getting down on her knees to wash the feet of her employees as an apparent reward for their outstanding performance.

On Weibo, many net users have found the act more than a little bit odd, suggesting that the employees would probably have just preferred a monetary bonus.