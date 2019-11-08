The constant development of the city is well reflected in Laoximen area of Shanghai. The newest shopping block, Fuxing Place, combines dining, shopping, and entertainment.

From authentic Huaiyang cuisine to the ancient taste of Guangzhou, to traditional American barbecue and Japanese dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients, there is something for everyone!

We are checking out three restaurants from different corners that are all nestled in Fuxing Place.

Chuckville

Authentic American country barbecue

Texas BBQ usually consists of beef brisket, pork ribs, and pulled pork. The simple mixture of salt and black pepper, coupled with the smokey taste, creates a mouthwatering flavor.

Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. Chuckville also follows the All-American tradition of bottomless drip coffee during brunch hours (for dine-in customers only).

Enjoying tailgate and drinking beer while cheering for your team is the true spirit of American barbecue. Every afternoon from 5pm to 7pm, Chuckville offers buy-one-get-one drink specials. The restaurant is currently Dianping’s No.1 choice in Laoximen area for Western food.

Where?

38 Yancheng Lu

near Xizang Nan Lu



Sushi Naoki

Japanese cuisine

Sushi Naoki only serves fresh ingredients, if it isn’t in season, you won’t find it here

Chef Kevin, who often travels to Japan, has been focusing on Japanese cuisines for over a decade. His Japanese restaurant, Sushi Naoki (Gubei branch), has won various restaurant awards and has been selected as a Black Pearl One Diamond restaurant.

Besides the Omakase-style menu-free dining experience at Sushi Naoki, stop by Ground Floor Bar for famous Japanese wines.

Sourcing fresh and seasonal ingredients from Nagasaki and Hokkaido in Japan every week, the restaurant offers the same authentic taste you would find in Japan.

Where?

46 Yancheng Lu

near Xizang Nan Lu



Sour Dough

European bread

All the bread sold at Sour Dough does not use eggs or cream and is made with a yeast dough.

The recipes are created in an eclectic tradition from the bakeries of Japan, Germany, and France. The bread is baked at 230° on a stone slate to ensure even heating and lock the best flavors. The smell of wheat, wine, and honey from the freshly baked goods linker around the bakery.

You can also enjoy opt-in for a cup of tea to complement your pastries.

Where?

56 Yancheng Lu

near Xizang Nan Lu



For more information on events and restaurants, please follow Fuxing Place’s WeChat official account: FuxingPlace.