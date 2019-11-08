While many worry that schools in China place too much pressure on young students, what about the well-being of the parents?

A mother of a third-grader in the Hubei city of Fuyang was rushed to the hospital last week after becoming extremely frustrated over her son’s inability to understand a math problem.

The woman told reporters that she explained the problem over and over to her son but he still didn’t get it, causing her to become increasingly angry until she had problems breathing and felt her palpitating.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with a heart attack, likely brought on by too much stress. The mom admitted that she often got worked up about her son’s schooling but never thought it would have such serious consequences.