Luis Alarcón (b. 1974) is based in Havana. He is a professional photographer specialized in history, anthropology, genetics, migrations, and miscegenation among the different ethnic groups that populated the island. His storytelling is focused on the realization of a photo biography of Cuba. His photographic essays cover two fields mainly: 1) Small stories of daily life, focused on the changes that are taking place on the island. 2) Photographic and anthropological studies focused on the racial identity of Cuba.

His project “Yellow, Last Chinese in Cuba,” focuses on the dwindling Chinese community in Cuba, documenting their memories, surroundings, and the few places they frequent. A long term project in which Alarcón seeks to find all the Chinese born in China who live in Cuba, they are part of the history of one of the diasporas of the Chinese people. It’s a small personal tribute to all the Chinese emigrants who had to leave their home in search of prosperity.

