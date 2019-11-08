Yet another traveler was faced with a dilemma in China after a train station security check found her bottle of baijiu.

The woman decided, as many others have in the past, not to let the liquor go to waste, chugging down the contents of the bottle before then triumphantly making her way past security at the railway station in the Hunan city of Huaihai on Wednesday.

However, she failed to actually make it all the way to the train, collapsing to the floor inside the station in a drunken stupor. “I just had a little to drink,” she slurs to one attendant. “I can get on the train.”

When the attendant tells her that she won’t be getting on the train, she accuses railway station workers of “cheating” her. She ended up being sent to the hospital for treatment and is reportedly doing fine.

At a railway station in Henan province earlier this week, a man similarly downed the remainder of a bottle of China’s notoriously strong liquor after being stopped by security. He then evidently managed to board his train without further incident.

Though few have managed to pull off this feat. Back in 2016, one man became so drunk at a railway station in Anhui province that he wasn’t allowed on his train and subsequently confessed to carrying some heroin in his underwear.