In a depressing example of human cruelty, a critically endangered Yangtze finless porpoise was discovered dead in a lake in Hunan province with a slash down its belly and bricks tied to its tail.

The dead animal was found on Thursday in Dongting Lake by local fishermen who alerted authorities. It measured 1.52 meters in length and weighed 43 kilograms.

Staff at the East Dongting Ecological Protection Association posted photos and video online showing how the porpoise had been slashed down its belly, leaving a 18-centimter-long gash, and how a rope with two bricks on the end had been tied to its tail.

The Yangtze finless porpoise is considered critically endangered. There may only be around 1,000 of the animals left in the wild. For context, that’s less than the population of wild giant pandas in China.