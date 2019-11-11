If you’re not a fan of long lines, it continues to be an excellent time to hit up Hong Kong Disneyland as protests rage on in the former British colony.

Chinese state media outlets have shared photos from a reporter’s visit to the theme park on Saturday when the place was near deserted with administrators evidently taking this opportunity to do some renovation on some attractions including Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Reportedly, it took only half a day to see all the park had to offer. There were no fireworks at closing.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests have hit the city’s tourism sector hard. It’s reported that if current trends continue, Hong Kong Disneyland could see its income decline by about $275 million over the current fiscal year ending in September 2020.

[Images via NetEase]