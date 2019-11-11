Looking for a nice place to do your business? Well, take the maglev on down to the Pudong International Airport where you’ll find two public restrooms of top quality.

The bathrooms can be found near the departure-entrance and arrival-exit areas of the airport’s T2 terminal for international flights and were evidently renovated for the benefit of guests arriving for the second China International Import Expo last week.

Check em out:

While they may not look too flashy, they apparently combine the best WC elements from across the globe:

An automatic seat cleaning system from Germany which washes and sanitizes a toilet seat in 15 seconds.

Foldable cubicle doors from Japan allowing for more space for baggage inside the booths.

Interior decor from Italian designers.

“The first batch of renovated toilets aim to offer good bathroom experiences at the beginning and end of a travelers’ journey,” an airport official was quoted as saying. “The renovation has included the latest designs from across the world to demonstrate the spirit of the CIIE and share global wisdom.”

This “global wisdom” will gradually be introduced to other restrooms across the airport. No word yet if the lavatories will also boast Chinese innovations, like face-scanning toilet paper dispensers.