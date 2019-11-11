On a recent visit to a hospital, a woman in the Jiangxi city of Xinyu was pleasantly surprised to hear that she has a surplus of organs.

Doctors discovered that the woman had three kidneys instead of the customary two. When she heard the news, the woman laughed and said, “I can donate one to anyone who wants it.”

The woman’s condition is known as “duplex kidneys.” It occurs in less than 1 percent of the human population. Typically, it causes no harm to the person and requires no treatment. People often aren’t even aware they have an additional kidney until it’s discovered later in life during a medical check for something else.

However, in this case, the woman complained of frequently needing to go to the bathroom, a pain in her waist, and trouble sleeping. She has since recovered following treatment.