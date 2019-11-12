In the spendiest day in human history, people bought up a grand total of 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) of stuff on Alibaba platforms on Monday.

This latest Singles Day shattered the previous year’s record of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.5 billion) in gross merchandise volume, a mark that it surpassed at around 4:30 pm.

It was Alibaba’s 11th annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza, an event that has grown dramatically in China since its inception back in 2009 when sales were a mere $8 million at the end of the day. Nowadays, it far outpaces foreign shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As usual, the event was preceded by a four-hour, hype-building countdown show to midnight that was closed out this year by none other than Taylor Swift.

In the 96 seconds after midnight on Monday, 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in sales were processed, a figure that went up to 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) in just over an hour.

Singles Day is said to have originated in the 1990s at Nanjing University where students without significant others would use November 11th (11/11) as an excuse to buy themselves presents with the extra money they were able to save by not having a boyfriend/girlfriend.

This was Alibaba’s first Singles Day without founder Jack Ma at the helm and one that was considered with greater importance considering the ongoing US-China trade war and China’s slowing economy.